iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $576.13

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $576.13 and last traded at $575.88, with a volume of 1163912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $574.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

