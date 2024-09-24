iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.24

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.24 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 2175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.23.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,210,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,085,000 after purchasing an additional 159,475 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.