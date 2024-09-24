iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.66

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 335601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 162,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,656,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,548,000.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.