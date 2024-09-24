iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,268,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $124,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,257,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

