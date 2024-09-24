iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.19

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 20372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.