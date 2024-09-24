iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.19

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 20372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.