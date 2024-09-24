iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.92. Approximately 342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

