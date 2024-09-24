iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.65

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $54.46, with a volume of 16736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

