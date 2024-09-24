iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.13

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.13 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 103458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

