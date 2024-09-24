iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Down 0%

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 5,859 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

