iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.73

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.73 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 78416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,335,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.