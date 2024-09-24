iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.42

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.42 and last traded at $76.42, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,422,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

