iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.20

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 799120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 615,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 206,975 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

