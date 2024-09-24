iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.84

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $86.34, with a volume of 90267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $652,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

