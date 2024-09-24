iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.61

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 709565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $499.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

