iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.72

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 6719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $798.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

