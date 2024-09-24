iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.33

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.33 and last traded at $156.07, with a volume of 372737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.58.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

