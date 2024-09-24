iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $314.29

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $314.29 and last traded at $314.14, with a volume of 609875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.39.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 679,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.