iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

