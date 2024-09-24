iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 829,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 347,865 shares.The stock last traded at $92.28 and had previously closed at $92.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.