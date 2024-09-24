iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.18

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.18 and last traded at $150.18, with a volume of 2513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $690.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,626.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.