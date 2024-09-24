iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading 1% Higher

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 74,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 211,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.