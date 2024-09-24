Ispire Technology (ISPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ispire Technology Trading Down 9.2 %

Ispire Technology stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

