Jabil (JBL) Set to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

