James Edgemond Sells 7,796 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

UTHR stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.