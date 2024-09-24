Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth $81,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jamf by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Jamf
In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Jamf Stock Performance
JAMF opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.41.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
