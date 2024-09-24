Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.71

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.71 and last traded at C$34.86, with a volume of 32776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

