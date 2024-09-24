Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) versus Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Financial Survey

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) and Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Japan Display”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics $2.75 billion 0.58 $64.32 million $1.83 24.03 Japan Display N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display.

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Japan Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics 2.45% 7.17% 3.45% Japan Display N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Benchmark Electronics and Japan Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than Japan Display.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Japan Display on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services. It also offers electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, and life cycle testing services, as well as environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company provides precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, telecommunications, and advanced computing industries. It markets its services and solutions primarily through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

