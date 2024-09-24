Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,254.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. 2,379,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,454. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $111.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

