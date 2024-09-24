Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,254.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. 2,379,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,454. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $111.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
