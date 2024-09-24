JinkoSolar (JKS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS):

9/18/2024 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2024 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2024 – JinkoSolar had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – JinkoSolar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/2/2024 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2024 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2024 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 684,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,269. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,737 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 21.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

