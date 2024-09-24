JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.32.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

CRWD stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,203. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average is $312.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 548.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.