Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 26,775 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,778,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

