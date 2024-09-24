John R. Moore Sells 50,000 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,418,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,259.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of EWTX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 988,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
