Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244,862 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Johnson & Johnson worth $567,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,751,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $163.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

