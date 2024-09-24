Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.49 and last traded at $163.39. 890,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,131,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.5% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 89,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

