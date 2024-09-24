Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.98

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $266.98 and last traded at $266.45, with a volume of 21499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 58.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.