JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCDS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

