JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:MCDS)

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCDS stock remained flat at $55.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.