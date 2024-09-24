JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SCDS)

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCDS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

