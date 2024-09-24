JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.23

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 16497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGLO. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

