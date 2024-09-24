JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.70

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.