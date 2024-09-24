Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
