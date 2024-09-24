Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Juventus Football Club Stock Up 20.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
About Juventus Football Club
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.
