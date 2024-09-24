Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 130,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Company Profile
Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.
