Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $526.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

