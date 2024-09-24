Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Kenvue worth $40,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 29.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 22.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,033,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,332,000 after buying an additional 730,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 262,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

