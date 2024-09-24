Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

