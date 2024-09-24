Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) vs. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Head to Head Review

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 5.79% 3.17% 0.94% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMH Properties and Killam Apartment REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $231.04 million 6.01 $8.01 million ($0.15) -131.53 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UMH Properties and Killam Apartment REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Given UMH Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Killam Apartment REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Killam Apartment REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

