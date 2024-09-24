Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.54 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:KAY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 20 ($0.27). 110,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,174. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a market capitalization of £113.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.53.

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

