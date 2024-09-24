Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer David C. Shaver Sells 4,663 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,107. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company has a market cap of C$16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.53.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.9896296 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.60.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

