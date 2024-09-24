Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 17.6%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 432,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 87,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Klondike Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

